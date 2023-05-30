Turkiye President receives over 100 congratulatory messages on re-election

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, continues to receive congratulatory messages from world leaders after re-election, Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"The President has received congratulatory phone calls from 19 countries, so far. Moreover, more than 100 leaders and international organisations congratulated the re-election of the President with written messages," Altun said on Twitter.

On 28 May, Turkiye went to the polls for the second round of the presidential election after no candidate got the 50 per cent needed for an outright victory on 14 May elections.

Erdogan won the race with 52.14 per cent of the vote, while opposition candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, got 47.86 per cent, according to the unofficial results.

"The President will continue to use the opportunities of leader diplomacy to improve our bilateral relations, resolve regional and global issues, and contribute to peace and stability in the new era as well," Altun said.

