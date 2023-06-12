Hamas denies talks for long-term truce with Israel

Palestinian group, Hamas, on Monday denied reports about holding talks in Egypt for a long-term truce with Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

Last week, delegations from Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups held talks with Egyptian officials in Cairo on developments in the Palestinian Territories. Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, also visited Egypt for talks with officials there.

Several media reports emerged that the talks focused on reaching a long-term truce between Gaza-based Palestinian factions and Israel.

"Reports about negotiations for a long-term truce with Israel are baseless and bare of truth," Hamas spokesman, Hazem Qassem, said in a statement.

He added that the Hamas delegation posted Egyptian officials on the latest developments "in light of Israel's ongoing aggression in Jerusalem and the West Bank and violations of the sanctity of holy sites."

The talks also covered "Egypt's role in supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause," the spokesman said.

Last month, at least 33 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured, including several Islamic Jihad leaders, in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel said the offensive was in response to rocket fire from Gaza. The violence came to a halt on 13 May under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire.