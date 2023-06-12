Israel arrests 14-year-old boy in West Bank

Israeli occupation forces this morning detained a Palestinian father and his 14-year-old son, along with an elderly 64-year-old man, during a raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies (PPS) identified the father and son as Rashad and Rayyan Shaheen from the village of Qaryout, south of Nablus.

Their arrest, along with nine other Palestinians from the town of Beita, came in a raid carried out by the Israeli occupation forces and undercover border police.

According to the PPS, 64-year-old Rizeq Rjoub, who has previously spent 25 years in Israeli prisons and was released in November after serving 19 months in administrative detention, was also detained.

The Israeli authorities have not yet commented on news of the arrests.

Arrests are usually made by raiding Palestinian homes at night. Detainees are then transferred to temporary detention centres in settlements before being transferred to the main interrogation centres or prisons. Some are released hours or days after interrogation.

According to the PPS, eight Palestinian minors are currently being detained under administrative detention in Israel's jails.

The three minors are Yahya Al-Rimawi, 17, from Beit Rima, Qasim Hawamdeh, 17, from Hebron, and Jamal Adi, 17, from Beir Amer, north of Hebron.

The Palestinian rights group has documented the arrest of several children who were wounded by the occupation's soldiers before their arrests, all of whom were subjected to deliberate medical neglect.

Palestinian children inside Israeli jails suffer mistreatment and severe torture, the Palestinian Prisoners Centre for Studies warned.

