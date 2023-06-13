Sweden to extradite self-proclaimed PKK supporter to Turkiye

Sweden agreed to extradite to Turkiye a man convicted of drug trafficking, who also supported the pro-Kurdish PKK, a first since Stockholm's NATO bid was stalled by Ankara, AFP reports.

According to the report, the Swedish government has decided to "grant an extradition from Sweden regarding a 35-year-old Turkish citizen," Justice Ministry official, Ashraf Ahmed, told AFP.

The decision comes after the Supreme Court, in May, cleared his repatriation to Turkiye, where he is expected to serve out a drug trafficking sentence.

Sweden's Foreign Ministry said officials from the two countries are due to meet on Wednesday to discuss Sweden's stalled NATO application.

Turkiye has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists", especially members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, a group blacklisted by Ankara, and has asked Stockholm to return dozens of people.

