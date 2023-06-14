Egypt bans all dogs except for 10 breeds

Egypt has just passed a law banning all dogs except for ten breeds including Labradors and Cocker Spaniels, stipulating that any other kind will be seized by the authorities.

The decision has caused some controversy online.

While Egypt's economy is collapsing, the only policy Egypt is able to pass is regulating what dogs you can own https://t.co/JjU6XcHkj1 — Dr Andreas Krieg (@andreas_krieg) June 13, 2023

In May, Egypt's House of Representatives approved a bill regulating the ownership of dangerous dogs and animals including imposing a fine on anyone bringing a dog into a public place without a licence and ten years in jail for anyone who assaults another person with a "hazardous animal or dog."

Owners of dogs should pay between $32 and $1,600 to register their animals and put a metal tag on their collar.

In March a pit bull in Sheikh Zayed City attacked a man living in a residential complex, severing tendons, nerves and putting him into a coma.

Mohamed Moheb, a banker, was later pronounced dead.

According to local media reports, the dog had previously attacked another neighbour in the same residential complex.

At the time, some social media users were calling for tougher regulations on dogs, whilst others called for better regulations on how owners treat their dogs.

Dog attacks have been increasing. In 2021, 11 people were taken to hospital for treatment after being mauled by a dog. Egypt also has thousands of stray dogs, many of whom have attacked people. In 2019, Egypt's Health and Population Ministry reported 6,241 cases of people being hospitalised in four months.

Dogs are becoming more and more popular as pets in Egypt. Famous real estate businessman, Hassan Morsedy, has even made an Instagram account for his micro bully, a breed not on the approved list.