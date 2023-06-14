Israel did not attend midwifery conference as Indonesia bans its flag

No Israeli delegation participated in the 33rd Congress of the International Confederation of Midwives being held in the Indonesian island of Bali after they were told the Israeli flag would not be raised at the conference, Israeli media reported.

According to the news sites, an email sent by the ICM's director general to the leadership of the Israel Midwives Association about two weeks ago said: "There is sensitivity in Indonesia regarding the raising of the Israeli flag and the remembrance of the State of Israel."

The ruler of Bali and his wife were due to attend the summit and it was feared that the presence of an Israeli delegation may lead to the event being cancelled. As a result, the Israeli flag was not part of the parade of flags and the Israeli organisation was not mentioned during the ceremony.

The 33rd Congress of the ICM is due to close today after being officially opened on Sunday.

