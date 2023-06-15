Egypt executes man who killed woman who rejected him

Egyptian authorities yesterday executed a young man who was sentenced to death for the high profile murder of a female student outside her university in Mansoura, north of Cairo, last year after she refused to marry him.

The state-run Al-Ahram Gate website reported that the prisons authority of the Gamasa prison in the province of Dakahlia carried out the death sentence against Mohamed Adel on charges of killing Naira Ashraf in June 2022.

Last year, a video went viral in Egypt showing Naira being stabbed to death outside her university.

Adel was arrested in June 2022 and he confessed to murdering her. Two days later, the criminal court in Mansoura sentenced him to death.

On 9 February, the Egyptian Court of Cassation rejected an appeal filed on Adel's behalf and upheld the death sentence that had been issued against him by the criminal court.

The case sparked an uproar among Egyptians on social media and was followed by a similar crime in Jordan against a female student named Iman Rashid who was killed by a young man in similar circumstances.

According to the Edraak Foundation for Development and Equality, an Egyptian NGO, 2021 witnessed 813 incidents of violence against women and girls, compared to 415 incidents in the previous year.

Edraak documented 296 murders of women and girls of various ages.

