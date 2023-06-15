Israel: army reprimands soldier who killed Palestinian toddler 

The Israeli occupation army has reprimanded one of its soldiers over the killing of Palestinian toddler Mohammad Tamimi in Al-Nabi Saleh village in Ramallah earlier this month, news agencies reported on Wednesday.

According to Channel 12 TV, the so-called Israel Defence Forces published the findings of the probe into the killing of the two-year-old boy. ABC News reported that it was a rare move for the IDF to even acknowledge the killing of the child. It also said that one of the officers involved in the killing is to receive a reprimand.

Akka news website reported that Sharon Altit, the commander of Kfir Brigade, has confirmed that a company officer is to be reprimanded for allegedly violating open-fire orders. However, added ABC, the Israeli occupation military has not yet decided whether to proceed with a criminal investigation into the child's death.

Mohammad's father dismissed Israel's move to investigate the killing as a "cover-up". Haitham Tamimi, 44, insisted that the alleged initial results of a "probe" simply add insult to injury.

READ: Israeli soldiers disciplined after deadly border attack