Palestinian toddler shot in the head by Israel, dies

A two-year-old Palestinian toddler who was shot in the head by an Israeli occupation soldier died of his wounds today,

Muhammad Haitham Al-Tamimi was shot last Thursday in the town of Nabi Saleh, north of Ramallah, while sitting in a car with his 40-year-old father in front of their home. Muhammad was flown to Israel's Sheba hospital by helicopter and is currently in a critical condition, while his father, who was shot in the arm, was driven to a hospital in Ramallah.

Palestine's General Authority for Civil Affairs said "arrangements are underway to transfer the body of the child martyr Muhammad Haitham Al-Tamimi to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah."

His body will then be handed over to his family and he will be buried tomorrow in the village cemetery.

Hamas sent its condolences to Muhammad's family, saying: "The continuous crimes of the occupation against our children, the latest of which is the Tamimi child, whose innocent childhood was assassinated by the occupation", necessitates blacklisting the Zionist entity and work to hold it accountable for its ongoing crimes against Palestinians.

With Muhammad's death, the number of child martyrs who have been killed by the occupation army since the beginning of this year has risen to 28.

