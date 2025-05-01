Israel media accuses Egypt of spying with help of Chinese drone

An Israeli media outlet has accused Egypt of spying on Israel with the help of the Chinese Air Force.

The Israeli website Natsiv.net claimed that Egypt has begun testing the capabilities of Israeli systems on the southern front after the arrival of Chinese aircraft in Upper Egypt as part of joint training exercises. Among the equipment which has arrived, is a Chinese early warning aircraft that landed in Beni Suef Military Airport.

According to the report, the Chinese early warning aircraft is capable of providing a real-time aerial view of events in the airspace of Sinai and Israel, allowing Egypt to monitor Israeli military activities.

The website claimed that the Chinese aircraft conducted “provocative” flights near the Israeli border, activating Israeli warning systems, while the Chinese early warning aircraft recorded the Israeli reactions.

The report described the move as a “flagrant violation” of the Egyptian-Israeli peace treaty, expressing its surprise at the silence of the United States, the guarantor of the agreement.

The report also called on Israel to respond to Chinese interests in its territory, such as the port of Haifa, stressing that Israel is not Taiwan and should not tolerate such provocations.

Israel has not issued any official diplomatic protest yet.

The report comes as Egypt and China are conducting joint air exercises amid escalating tensions in the region.

Reports: Turkiye, Egypt to cooperate in field of drones production, Israel media says