Reports: Turkiye, Egypt to cooperate in field of drones production, Israel media says

Turkiye intends to produce the BAHA unmanned aerial vehicle in Egypt under a licensing agreement inked between the two sides, an Israeli military magazine has reported.

According to Israel Defence, the cooperation in the field of advanced drones production will enhance the Egyptian army’s intelligence gathering capabilities, similar to the drones used by the Turkish army.

The magazine also noted the possibility of exporting these drones later to other markets.

Earlier this week, the Turkish defence company Havelsan announced that the BAHA drone, which operates with sub-cloud technology, had been officially incorporated into the Turkish armed forces’ arsenal following inspection and acceptance procedures.

The BAHA drones entered service for the first time in 2024. It features vertical takeoff and landing capabilities and a hybrid propulsion system, with a flight time ranging from two hours for the electric version to six hours for the fuel-powered version.

The aircraft has a speed of 80 km/h and can operate in various weather conditions.

It is used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and intelligence gathering missions, in addition to civilian applications such as search and rescue operations, disaster management, border and coastal surveillance, anti-smuggling and environmental monitoring.

Turkiye has exported this technology to several countries in Africa, Central Asia and the Middle East.

The Egyptian-Turkish cooperation comes within the framework of Cairo’s efforts to enhance its capabilities in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

