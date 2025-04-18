Turkish Embassy in Cairo hosts event to highlight Egypt-NATO partnership support

The Turkish Embassy in Cairo organised an informative event on Thursday to highlight Egypt’s relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the role of both Turkiye and Italy in serving as the NATO Contact Point in Cairo.

The event was held on Thursday, at the residence of Turkish Ambassador Salih Mutlu Sen under the title “NATO Mission: Past, Present and Partnership with Egypt”, on the occasion of Turkiye and Italy embassies assuming the function of NATO-Egypt focal point in 2025 and 2026.

A presentation was delivered during the event, outlining the history of NATO, its current activities, and the ongoing cooperation with Egypt. It also addressed potential opportunities for future joint initiatives between both sides.

Among the attendees were Italian Ambassador Michele Quaroni, former Egyptian Foreign Minister and head of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, Mohamed El Orabi, in addition to several former ambassadors, diplomats, academics, and journalists. Representatives from NATO Headquarters in Brussels also joined the event via video conference.

In his speech, Ambassador Şen addressed NATO’s history, the current partnership with Egypt, and how the Turkish Embassy in Cairo could play a vital role in facilitating communication, cooperation, and coordination between NATO and Egypt.

A representative from NATO’s headquarters in Brussels also spoke during the event, focusing on the Southern Neighbourhood working plan adopted during NATO’s Washington Summit in July 2024. The plan outlines NATO’s approach to individual partnerships with neighbouring countries and its intent to enhance relations in response to the region’s challenges and threats.

