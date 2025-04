An informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of foreign ministers will take place in Turkiye’s Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya on May 14-15, the defense alliance said in a brief statement on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

The high-level gathering will be chaired by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Turkish officials have yet to make a statement about the prospective meeting.

