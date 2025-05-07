Another US fighter jet crashes into sea from USS Truman

A US F/A-18 fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea yesterday after veering off the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, marking the second such incident within about a week.

Two US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the aircraft failed to come to a proper stop after landing on the carrier. One of them confirmed that the pilots ejected before the plane fell into the water and were rescued by a recovery helicopter.

The US Navy has not yet issued a formal statement on the incident.

One of the officials noted that medical evaluations revealed the pilots sustained only minor injuries, and no personnel working on the flight deck were harmed.

Last week, another fighter jet fell into the sea from the same aircraft carrier, which has been supporting US air strikes on Yemen.

The cost of a US fighter jet can exceed $60 million. The occurrence of two incidents in such a short span is expected to prompt a closer review of operations aboard the carrier.

