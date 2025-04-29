US fighter jet falls from aircraft carrier in to Red Sea

A US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet fell into the Red Sea after sliding off the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman during a towing operation, the Navy has confirmed.

In an official statement, the Navy said: “The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft. The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard.”

“Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard … All personnel are accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury,” the Navy added.

However, a US official later told Al Jazeera that the jet fell during a manoeuvre to avoid incoming fire from the Houthis, suggesting the incident could be linked to a direct attack.

Earlier in the day, Houthi forces claimed they had targeted the USS Truman and other American vessels in the Red Sea using missiles and drones. They said the strikes were in retaliation for US air raids on the Yemeni cities of Saada and Sanaa, which reportedly killed dozens.

The incident is now under formal investigation. While the US Navy has not confirmed a direct link between the Houthi attack and the loss of the jet, early reports suggest that a sudden movement of the carrier — possibly triggered by an attempted strike — might have led to the crew losing control of the aircraft.

The USS Truman has been involved in Red Sea naval operations since September last year, aimed at protecting shipping routes from Houthi attacks.

Earlier this year, the vessel was also implicated in a separate incident involving a collision with a commercial ship near the Suez Canal, an event that resulted in the removal of its commanding officer.

