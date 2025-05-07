Hamas turns unexploded Israeli shells into bombs, Hebrew media claims

A Hebrew-language report revealed yesterday that nearly 3,000 unexploded shells left by the Israeli occupation army in Gaza have become a vital resource used by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, to manufacture thousands of improvised explosive devices used to target Israeli tanks and military vehicles, according to Anadolu.

The Marker, the financial supplement of Haaretz newspaper, said that the number of unexploded Israeli shells in Gaza has risen significantly, with some periods seeing up to 20 per cent of bombs used in the Strip failing to explode.

Local and international organisations have repeatedly warned of the dangers posed by unexploded ordnance across the Gaza Strip.

The website said that investigations conducted by the Israeli army revealed that many of the huge explosions that targeted its vehicles in Gaza, including the explosion of a tank last January, came from unexploded Air Force shells that were recycled by Al-Qassam fighters.

By the end of 2024, the Israeli military had launched more than 40,000 air raids on the Gaza Strip, according to the same source.

The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) estimates that between five and ten per cent of these munitions do not explode upon impact.

