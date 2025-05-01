Do 'not normalise dehumanisation' of Gazans, Mexico tells ICJ

Mexico today told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the dehumanisation of an entire population in Gaza “should not be normalised,” saying the moment is “pivotal” for international laws and organisations.

“This is a pivotal moment, not only for the protection of the role of the United Nations and of international law, the preservation of our shared humanity is on the line. The world should not and cannot normalise the dehumanisation of an entire people,” said Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga, representing Mexico at The Hague court.

“No conflict can come at the cost of human dignity.”

Mexico asked the court to confirm that all UN member states, including Israel, are legally bound to uphold the privileges and immunities of the UN and its agencies, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and avoid measures that hinder relief efforts in occupied territories, Arrocha said.

“The reality that has been unfolding before our eyes in Gaza cannot and must not be justified,” he said. “Children have no food. Lives are being lost.”

He argued that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is “a deliberate choice, consequence of a political decision,” stressing it is both avoidable and reversible.

READ: Israel’s actions in Gaza undermine legality and humanity, Russia tells ICJ

On behalf of Mexico, he called on Israel, as a UN member state and occupying power, to comply with international humanitarian law and human rights obligations, including allowing and facilitating humanitarian relief without impediment and ensuring the protection of civilians.

Patricia Perez, also representing Mexico, told the court the situation grows “graver” each day despite repeated international appeals for restraint, access, and protection.

She said the deteriorating conditions highlight the urgent legal and moral stakes of the case, particularly Israel’s obligations under international law.

Israel has closed all of Gaza’s crossings since 2 March, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.