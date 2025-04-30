Israel's actions in Gaza undermine legality and humanity, Russia tells ICJ

Russia told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday that Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories (OPT) are leading to a “crisis of legality and humanity,” as public hearings on Israeli obligations continued for a third day, Anadolu has reported.

“Today, we confront the crisis of legality and humanity in light of systematic undermining of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA] by Israel and its negligence towards the overall obligations under international law, including those stemming from the status of Israel as an occupying power,” said Maksim Musikhin, speaking on behalf of the Russian government. “The urgency of this matter cannot be overstated. Gaza balances on the brink of famine. Hospitals lie in ruins.”

Musikhin warned that with Israel’s total blockade since 2 March and resumed military operations, Gaza continues to endure devastating destruction and a “humanitarian catastrophe of unprecedented scale.” He also raised concerns over Israel’s renewed military operation launched in the West Bank on 21 January, warning that it “risks repeating a terrible Gaza scenario.”

Russia reaffirmed its support for UNRWA, calling the agency’s role “crucial” and saying “its work is strongly supported by the vast majority of the international community.” Without UNRWA, Gaza’s humanitarian system will collapse, he warned.

“Israel as the occupying power is bound by IHL [international humanitarian law], including the Fourth Geneva Convention and The Hague regulations,” explained Musikhin. “None of that is happening today.” He accused Israel of failing to meet its obligations to ensure and maintain food, health and hygiene services.

“Israeli laws on the prohibition of UNRWA’s activities violate actual norms and principles,” said the Russian representative. He urged the court to let its opinion “be a beacon of hope” and a reaffirmation of international law.

The US also addressed the ICJ during the morning session, throwing its support behind resuming the humanitarian aid flow. “To be clear, the United States supports the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza with the safeguards to ensure it is not looted or misused by terrorist groups,” said Joshua Simmons. “We encourage the international community to focus on advancing a ceasefire, and on fresh thinking for a better future for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

France’s representative Diego Colas urged Israel to lift restrictions on humanitarian aid to Gaza immediately and cooperate with international partners. “Humanitarian aid must reach Gaza at scale. Restrictions to its access must be lifted without delay.” He also called for all crossing points to be opened and humanitarian workers to be protected “in compliance with international law,” before emphasising that a two-state solution remains “the only solution capable of guaranteeing peace and security in the long term for Israelis and Palestinians.”

Citing the court’s 2024 provisional measures, Colas said that Israel is “under an obligation to provide full assistance to the action of the agency [UNRWA]” and must not impede its activities. He added that Israel must authorise and facilitate UNRWA operations and protect aid workers in line with its duties as an occupying power.

“To conclude, France reiterates its appeal to the Israeli authorities to put an end to the dramatic humanitarian situation in Gaza,” said Colas, urging cooperation with international partners, including the UN, to ensure urgent access and security for aid operations across Gaza and the occupied territories.

Indonesia told the public hearings that Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territory defy international law and have made it impossible for Palestinians to exercise their basic rights, including the right to self-determination.

“Indonesia expresses clearly that no country should be above the law,” said Foreign Minister Sugiono. “Israel has consistently imposed its nefarious policies and measures in the occupied Palestinian territory in utter disrespect to international law.”

He argued that Israel’s continued presence in the territory and the coercive environment it has created have stripped Palestinians of their ability to determine their political, social and cultural future. The ICJ proceedings, insisted the Indonesian minister, are not just political or moral in nature, but also rooted in legal obligations.

“It becomes evidently clear that Israel does not fulfil this obligation [relief schemes],” said Sugiono, blaming Israel for playing “a pivotal part in the unfolding of the biggest humanitarian catastrophe of this decade, if not this century.”

He condemned the destruction of civilian infrastructure and hospitals in Gaza, saying it actively prevents Palestinians from determining their own future.

“Indonesia unwaveringly submits to the court that Israel shall be under the obligation to fulfil the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination,” he said. “This court’s opinion will provide much-needed guidance to the international community on how to reinforce the primacy of international law to solve the worst man-made humanitarian catastrophe of the century.”

