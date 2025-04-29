France calls on Israel to ‘stop the massacre in Gaza’

The French government said on Monday that it has called on Israel to “stop the massacre in Gaza.” Government spokesperson Sophie Primas told reporters that Paris is also calling for the release of the captives still being held in the Palestinian enclave, the “demilitarisation” of the Hamas movement that controls it, and a “renewal of the Palestinian Authority.”

She indicated that “these measures are essential prerequisites for progress towards the recognition of a Palestinian state,” a prospect mentioned by French President Emmanuel Macron that could happen as early as June. That is when Macron will co-chair an international conference at the UN with Saudi Arabia to advance the two-state solution.

The French president expressed his hope that this would lead to “a series of recognitions” of the Palestinian state by several countries, including France, Israel and a number of countries in the Arab and Islamic world.

“The discussions [about such a meeting] are progressing,” said Primas. “These are extremely delicate subjects, on which we are working discreetly.” No further details about the meeting were provided.

READ: Hamas says that 40 Palestinians killed during ICJ sessions is ‘blatant defiance’ of international community