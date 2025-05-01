Israel inflicted worst humanitarian disaster in Gaza, Indonesia tells ICJ

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday that Israel has inflicted the “worst humanitarian disaster” in this century in the Gaza Strip, as public hearings on Israeli obligations continued for a third day.

Speaking before the court, Sugiono said the court’s decision will serve as guidance to the UN General Assembly to preserve the Palestinian people’s rights, stressing that Israel must abide by international laws.

“Israel must accept the roles of international organisations, including UNRWA, and respect the immunity granted to the agency and its employees in the occupied territories,” he said, calling on Israel to take the necessary measures to provide basic services and humanitarian relief, and to cease attacks and hostilities against Palestinians.

The Indonesian top diplomat has also emphasised that the protection of human rights does not cease in times of armed conflict, and that it is Israel’s duty to abide by them.

Indonesia, he added, rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians and calls for the entry of humanitarian aid into the occupied territories in accordance with international conventions.

Sugiyono stressed the need for Israel to cooperate with international bodies and agencies to provide basic services to the Palestinians, accusing it of failing to abide by international laws and cooperate with UN bodies, contributing to “the worst humanitarian disaster of this century.”

The minister concluded his remarks by emphasising that collective punishment is prohibited under international law, noting that Israel is completely besieging the Gaza Strip and targeting all Palestinians indiscriminately. The occupation state’s actions, he explained, undermine the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

