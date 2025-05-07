Nur Masalha highlights Palestinian history in São Paulo, event hosted by Latin Palestinian Forum and Mesquita Brasil

São Paulo – The Latin Palestinian Forum, in partnership with Mesquita Brasil, hosted a significant cultural and academic evening yesterday featuring renowned Palestinian historian Nur Masalha, who delivered a compelling lecture on the history of Palestine. The event marked the launch of the Portuguese edition of his latest book, “Palestine Across the Millennia.”

Held at the iconic Mesquita Brasil, the event drew a large and diverse audience, including members of the Arab-Palestinian community, academics, activists, and Brazilian supporters of the Palestinian cause.

In his lecture, Masalha explored pivotal moments in Palestinian history — from antiquity to the present — with a focus on colonialism, the Nakba, and Palestinian resistance. He also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, underscoring the urgency of international awareness and action.

The historian emphasized the crucial role of historical memory as a form of resistance against erasure and distortion. His reflections resonated strongly with the audience, particularly during an open Q&A session that covered themes such as narrative struggle, the role of academia, and the importance of translating Palestinian works into other languages — especially Portuguese — to amplify Palestinian voices in Latin America.

Widely recognized for his critical contributions to Palestinian historiography, Nur Masalha is the author of several seminal works taught in universities around the world. His visit to Brazil represents a growing effort to build cultural and political solidarity between Latin America and the Palestinian people.

READ: Brazil: MEMO hosts Foundational Works on Palestine