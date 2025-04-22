Brazil: MEMO hosts Foundational Works on Palestine

With the publication of Palestine Across Millennia – A History of Literacy, Learning, and Educational Revolutions by Nur Masalha in Brazil, MEMO Publishers completes in Portuguese the foundational trilogy by the renowned historian to understand present-day Palestine, viewed through the lens of its uniquely rich historical development.

This is not the Palestine of the media. It is not the Palestine without people or culture as described by Zionism. Nor is it the Palestine in ruins from the current war. To understand it—and its resistance—it is necessary to look at its history and its imprints, at its culture and the living presence of its legacies. It is also necessary to recognize it as a target of greed and depopulation plans devised by Zionism since the late 19th century.

To discuss his work, MEMO Publishers is bringing Nur Masalha to Brazil for three consecutive book launch events in São Paulo, from May 6th to 8th. All three of the author’s titles, translated into Portuguese and focused on Palestinian history, will be available. Alongside the newly released work, attendees will also find: Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History – Nur Masalha – 1st Edition – 2023 – MEMO and Expulsion of the Palestinians: The Concept of “Transfer” in Zionist Political Thought, 1882–1948 – Nur Masalha – 1st Edition – 2021 – MEMO/Sundermann.

The Palestinian Voice in Latin America

MEMO Publishing is also launching a new book by Ahmad Alzoubi about the Palestinian presence in five Latin American countries—Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Honduras, and El Salvador—and their ongoing search for reliable ways to stay informed and connected with Palestine.

“Palestinian Diaspora in Latin America – Media and Identity Studies” (1st Edition – 2025 – MEMO Publishing) revisits the formation of the diaspora through the history of Zionist occupation of Palestinian land.

The launch events will be held in partnership with Al Janiah, Union of Journalists of Sao Paulo, The University of São Paulo, and with the support of the Latin Palestinian Forum and the Middle East Monitor in Brazil.

READ: Israeli broadcaster: Army fabricated Gaza tunnel discovery to stall ceasefire deal