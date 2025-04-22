Israeli broadcaster: Army fabricated Gaza tunnel discovery to stall ceasefire deal

An investigation by Israel’s public broadcaster, KAN, has revealed that the Israeli military fabricated the discovery of a tunnel in the Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, claiming the structure was, in fact, a shallow canal, Anadolu Agency reports.

Last August, the army published photos of an alleged tunnel in the demilitarised area along the border.

“There was never a tunnel, but a canal covered in dirt,” KAN said.

The purpose of this lie “was to exaggerate the importance of the Philadelphi Corridor and delay a hostage deal,” it added.

According to KAN, former Israeli Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, backed the findings, saying, “It was not a tunnel, but rather an attempt to prevent a ceasefire agreement.”

Gallant clarified that the structure was only about one meter deep and was misleadingly presented to the public as a deep tunnel. “It was promoted to the public as a deep tunnel to prevent reaching a deal with Hamas,” he added.

The Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas, demands a full ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in return for any hostage swap deal.

There was no immediate comment from the army on the report.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 51,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

READ: Under US pressure, Hamas and Israel to meet in Cairo for new round of talks