Under US pressure, Hamas and Israel to meet in Cairo for new round of talks

A new round of negotiations is expected within two days to reach a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal between Hamas and Israel. A Hamas delegation is due in Cairo for the talks.

Meanwhile, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that an Israeli delegation has already arrived in Cairo to continue the talks with Hamas.

A source stated that the Israeli team landed in Cairo, likely under US pressure.

“The American pressure coincides with the military pressure the Israeli army is facing on the ground.” The delegation reportedly met yesterday with the Egyptian mediation team from the General Intelligence Directorate. Discussions focused on Hamas’s proposal regarding its readiness for a comprehensive deal.

A separate Egyptian source familiar with the mediation efforts between Hamas and the Israeli government said the Israeli delegation’s visit aims to find a breakthrough to resume stalled negotiations. According to the source, the delegation arrived in Cairo on Sunday evening and met the following day with the Egyptian intelligence team.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the war and Hamas’s recent proposal, which was presented by Khalil Al-Hayya, concerning preparations for a comprehensive deal to end the war in Gaza.

According to the same source, the Israeli delegation provided a list of specific names of captives it wishes to see released. This indicates that the visit to Cairo was likely prompted by US pressure, especially with American officials demanding the release of captives holding US citizenship.

The source anticipated a breakthrough in the negotiations in the coming days, particularly in light of the growing US pressure regarding the release of the detainees.

