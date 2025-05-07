Gaza’s New Concentration Camps | Palestine This Week with Mouin

Israel’s new offensive in Gaza, legal showdowns at the ICJ, and drone strikes in international waters — this week’s MEMO Review returns with a powerful analysis of the region’s biggest developments.

Host Nasim Ahmed is joined by analyst Mouin Rabbani to unpack the collapse of the ceasefire and Israel’s latest assault on Gaza, which includes carving the Strip into isolated zones and placing humanitarian aid under the control of private US security contractors. The pair examine whether these new tactics further the ICJ’s case for genocide.

From Israel’s bombing of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla to ongoing airstrikes in Syria and Yemen, the episode highlights Israel’s widening military aggression and the silence surrounding violations in international waters.

Nasim and Mouin also explore the ICJ’s emergency hearings, Netanyahu’s war of words with Qatar, and the escalating repression on US campuses. They dissect the firing of US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and the resurrection of the Anti-Boycott Act. Join us for an unfiltered deep dive into the headlines of the Middle East.