Al-Azhar Sheikh calls to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque, end absurd wars in Arab region

The Sheikh of Al-Azhar, Dr Ahmed El-Tayeb, has called to provide protection for the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Occupied city of Jerusalem and to put an end to the absurd wars raging in the Arab region.

Speaking before the UN Security Council virtual meeting on Wednesday, Al-Tayeb said "the crises that beset the modern man would not have occurred if modern civilisation and contemporary culture" had not neglected religion and its teaching.

Sheikh El-Tayeb has denied accusations levelled against the Islamic religion as a "religion of the sword" "unfair" and "baseless", adding that Islam is not responsible for "terrorism" but, rather, the policies of global domination, materialistic philosophies and economic doctrines that disguise the rules of morality.

El-Tayeb has also regretted the international community's silence on the violations committed against the Palestinian people and their rights, stressing on the need to provide protection to the Palestinian people.

He called on the Security Council and the international community to "accelerate, today before tomorrow, the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, and to provide protection for Al-Aqsa Mosque from the [Israeli] violations".

El-Tayeb has also called for an end to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war.

READ: Hamas urges ICC for justice for Palestinian victims of Israeli terrorism