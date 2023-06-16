Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas urges ICC for justice for Palestinian victims of Israeli 'terrorism'

June 16, 2023 at 2:07 pm | Published in: ICC, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Member of the Hamas leadership Mahmoud al-Zahar in Gaza City, Gaza on March 10, 2023 [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]
 June 16, 2023 at 2:07 pm

Hamas called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ensure that a "legal remedy" is given to the Palestinian victims of the Israeli occupation's "terrorism", a statement issued on the movement's official website said.

On the occasion of the ICC's new strategic plans for the years 2023-2025, Hamas urged the court to "demonstrate progress in the Palestine case."

"We urge for an official investigation therein and the implementation of effective measures to ensure a proper legal remedy for the victims of the continuous acts of Israeli occupation's terrorism against the Palestinian people," Hamas said.

"This includes, but is not limited to, addressing the issues of settlements and systematic killing of civilians, and a greater commitment towards achieving international justice and providing redress for the Palestinian people."

