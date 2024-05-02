UAE and Bahrain companies to develop Middle East’s first offshore wind farms

A leading clean energy company from Abu Dhabi, Masdar, has announced a significant partnership with Bahraini integrated energy company Bapco Energies to develop wind farm projects with a potential capacity of up to 2 gigawatts in Bahrain. The collaboration marks Masdar’s strategic entry into Bahrain’s energy sector and represents the first venture of its kind in near-shore and offshore wind farms in the Middle East.

The initiative aligns with Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy, which targets a 30 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035 and aims for net zero by 2060. The UAE, as the Arab world’s second-largest economy, is also investing heavily in clean energy projects and has announced several initiatives as it seeks to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

#UAE-based clean energy firm Masdar has signed a deal with Bapco Energies to jointly develop wind projects in #Bahrain with a capacity of up to 2 GW.#Forbes For more details: 🔗 https://t.co/rsWc6hIsGD pic.twitter.com/0RHUQRNWg1 — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) May 1, 2024

On contributing to Manama’s sustainability goals, Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi said: “As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar will utilise its well-established expertise and track record in delivering wind energy projects globally, both onshore and offshore. It is a privilege to be supporting Bahrain to achieve its net zero ambitions and power a more sustainable future.”

Mark Thomas, CEO of Bapco Energies, highlighted the significance of the agreement. “Today marks a significant milestone in Bapco Energies’ pathway towards sustainable energy development,” he explained. “Our partnership with Masdar demonstrates our commitment towards diversifying Bahrain’s energy mix to include cleaner energy sources, underscoring our role as leaders in renewable energy development.”

This strategic collaboration signifies a bold step towards realising the ambitions outlined in Bahrain’s National Energy Strategy, added Thomas. “It propels us closer to our net-zero goals. Together, we will pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future for generations to come.”

READ: Syria’s President Assad meets Bahrain FM to discuss bilateral relations