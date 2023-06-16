Russia: Algeria can play role of mediator in conflict with Ukraine

Russia announced yesterday that it agrees to have Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune play the role of mediator in its ongoing dispute with Ukraine.

This came during Tabboune's three-day visit to Moscow, which began on Tuesday and included the signing of the Deep Strategic Partnership Declaration yesterday.

A statement released by the Algerian president's office expressed his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin "for his openness and acceptance of Algeria's mediation", added that this trust "will be reciprocated."

Putin, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Algeria and President Tebboune for their willingness to provide mediation efforts in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. "I explained to President Tebboune the Russian vision and the initial reasons for this conflict and its related circumstances," he said.

He added that he would receive heads of delegations from Africa on Saturday to discuss the initiative presented by Algeria regarding the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

READ: Algeria president calls for improved economic ties with Russia