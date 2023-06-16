Russia fixes dispute with Israel over property it bought in West Jerusalem in 1885

The Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv announced on Friday that a dispute with Israel over a plot Russia purchased in Western Jerusalem in 1885 has been resolved, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Embassy stated on its website that an agreement on clarifying the area of ​​Russian land was signed on 18 May between the Russian Federation and the Jerusalem Municipality, with the assistance of the Russian Embassy and the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

READ: Russia demands Israel hand over East Jerusalem church

"We proceed from the fact that the mentioned land property will be used, in particular, for the construction of a complex of buildings and structures for the needs of the consular department of the Russian Embassy in Israel," the diplomatic mission stated.

According to the Embassy, ​​the land was acquired by the Russian side in 1885, and the Russian side took "exhaustive measures", including the provision of historical archival documents, to confirm its right to the property.

READ: Russia plans to regain ownership of Jerusalem historical religious sites