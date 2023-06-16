UN Palestine Refugee Agency resumes West Bank services after strike

The UN Palestinian Refugee Agency said, on Friday, it had resumed delivering services in the West Bank after a months-long strike that affected thousands, Reuters reports.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) said its teams across the West Bank were preparing the Agency's facilities to return to their regular activities as early as possible next week. It said resuming education and health services were its priority.

"As soon as the preparations are complete, UNRWA facilities will be open for services, some as soon as tomorrow," it said in a statement.

Established in 1949 following the first Arab-Israeli war, the Agency provides public services including schools, primary healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

In January, UNRWA appealed for $1.6 billion in funding, after its head warned it was struggling to fulfil its mandate due to spiralling costs and shrinking resources.

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of UNRWA, said last month that contributions to the Agency are set to decrease significantly this year.

