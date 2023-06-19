Egypt: Woman accused of killing, eating her son

An Egyptian court on Saturday postponed the trial of a woman who is accused of killing her five-year-old son, dismembering his body and eating parts of it.

The Zagazig Criminal Court in the Sharkiya province delayed the hearing until today in order to complete listening to witnesses accounts.

The defendant, Hana Mohamed Hassan is accused of killing her child, cutting his body into pieces, and cooking and eating some of them, according to Egyptian media. Faqous is a village in the Sharqiya province where Hassan lives and is believed to have committed her crime.

The defendant was present at the Zagazig Criminal Court on Saturday, according to local media.

During the trial, Hassan said that she killed her son to prevent her former husband, the victim's father, and his family from taking the child from her or trying to see him.

READ: Egypt bans all dogs except for 10 breeds