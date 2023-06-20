German Professor under fire for racist slurs against female Muslim student

A Muslim student was racially insulted by a university Professor in Germany because she was wearing a headscarf, her lawyer said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to the report, the incident occurred during an economics class at the campus of the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University in north-western Germany.

The Professor used racist slurs and even compared the Muslim woman's headscarf with the swastika symbol of neo-Nazis, lawyer Fatih Zingal said, the report added.

"Article 4 of the German Constitution protects religious freedom, and a student can attend lessons by wearing a headscarf. The attitude of this Professor is absolutely unacceptable," he told Anadolu.

Gulsen Kurt, who was shocked by the lecturer's use of racist slurs, said most of the students reacted and left the class in protest.

"The Professor said that he will not allow a student with headscarf to attend the class, just as he would not allow a neo-Nazi wearing a swastika, He shouted at me, saying 'you are an Islamofascist', and that he will report me to the Directorate", she told Anadolu.

