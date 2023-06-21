New Parliament will be architect of 'Century of Turkiye' with 600 lawmakers: Erdogan

The Turkish Parliament, which hosts 600 lawmakers from 15 different political parties, can serve as the architect and guide of the "Century of Turkiye" by approving a brand new civilian and democratic constitution, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, after the parliamentary polls of 14 May, the 600-seat Turkish Parliament has started its legislative activities with its new members.

"It is not possible to build the 'Century of Turkiye' with our current Constitution that had been inherited from the coup plotters," Erdogan said on 21 June, in his first address to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) parliamentary group after the May polls.

"I believe our new Parliament that hosts 15 political parties with different world views and ideologies is enough representative to write a new civilian constitution," he added.

The government will continue to support the citizens, industrialists, exporters, farmers and all other business groups, Erdogan vowed, stressing that the fight against inflation will continue without stop, the report added.

