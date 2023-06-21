Turkish aid group launches campaign for Sudan

Turkiye's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) launched a campaign to provide relief to the Sudanese people.

This came in remarks made by the head of the foundation, Bulent Yildirim, in a press conference held yesterday at the foundation's headquarters in the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Yildirim said the IHH has launched a wide and comprehensive campaign for the relief of the Sudanese people and called on all civil society organisations and relief bodies to support this campaign.

He also called on all civil society organisations in Muslim countries to extend a helping hand to the Sudanese people.

A military conflict has been raging in Khartoum and other cities since mid-April after clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which used to be operated by the Sudanese government and are led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (better known as Hemedti). The conflict has left hundreds of civilians dead and thousands injured, with regional and international mediation trying to reach a permanent ceasefire between the warring forces.

