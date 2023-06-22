Israel's new anti-Semitism czar defends...anti-Semitism
The Israeli minister charged with combating anti-Semitism has been defending anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Amichai Chikli has spent the past month defending Elon Musk and attacking George Soros, one of the world's most famous Jewish businessmen. Meanwhile, he is calling Palestinians 'Nazis' and asserting that BDS and anti-Zionism is the real anti-Semitism
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.