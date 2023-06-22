Israel's new anti-Semitism czar defends...anti-Semitism

The Israeli minister charged with combating anti-Semitism has been defending anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Amichai Chikli has spent the past month defending Elon Musk and attacking George Soros, one of the world's most famous Jewish businessmen. Meanwhile, he is calling Palestinians 'Nazis' and asserting that BDS and anti-Zionism is the real anti-Semitism