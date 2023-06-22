Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait releases Egyptian it intended to deport to Cairo

June 22, 2023 at 11:19 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Europe & Russia, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Turkey
Abdul Razeq Hassan Al Shuwahi [Rai Al Youm]
 June 22, 2023 at 11:19 am

The Kuwaiti authorities released a wanted Egyptian opponent of the regime in Cairo hours after his detention and news of a decision to deport him.

Human rights organisations and activists on social media said Abdul Razeq Hassan Al Shuwahi left Kuwait for Turkiye following appeals to Kuwait not to extradite him to Egypt for fear of being imprisoned and tortured.

On Tuesday, the Adalah Foundation for Human Rights said the Egyptian-Turkiye citizen is threatened with forcible deportation from Kuwait and will face imprisonment and torture. Adding that he is a wanted Egyptian politician involved in political cases.

The Adalah Foundation called on Kuwait to respect the UN Convention Against Torture, which prohibits the extradition of any person who may be at risk of torture

