Birzeit University students protest PA detention of their colleagues

Palestinian students at Birzeit University are continuing their open-ended hunger strike for a fifth day in protest against the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s politically-motivated detention of their colleagues from the Islamic Bloc.

The students also organised a sit-in on campus to protest against the PA's political detention and to call on the university to take greater action in support of its students.

On Friday, four student blocs announced the closure of the university campus for four days – ending today – in protest against the detention of the university students, including the head of Students Union Abdul Majeed Hassan, as well as members of the Students Union Yahya Farah and Fawzi Abu Kwaik, in addition to former head Omar Kaswani.

"We call for the university to put more pressure on the PA," they said.

READ: The extraordinary Palestinians of Jenin will not surrender