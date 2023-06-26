Portuguese / Spanish / English

Birzeit University students protest PA detention of their colleagues

June 26, 2023 at 10:14 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Students of Birzeit University in Ramallah, West Bank on May 23, 2023 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian students at Birzeit University are continuing their open-ended hunger strike for a fifth day in protest against the Palestinian Authority (PA)'s politically-motivated detention of their colleagues from the Islamic Bloc.

The students also organised a sit-in on campus to protest against the PA's political detention and to call on the university to take greater action in support of its students.

On Friday, four student blocs announced the closure of the university campus for four days – ending today – in protest against the detention of the university students, including the head of Students Union Abdul Majeed Hassan, as well as members of the Students Union Yahya Farah and Fawzi Abu Kwaik, in addition to former head Omar Kaswani.

"We call for the university to put more pressure on the PA," they said.

