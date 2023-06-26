Tebboune: Algeria is not a source of threats to anyone

Algeria "is not a source of threats to anyone", President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said yesterday.

The statement was made in a speech by the president as he oversaw live-fire military manoeuvres, called Fadjr 2023, which were carried out by the army in the state of Djelfa, south of the capital.

The president noted that Algeria "was and still is a fortress of peace and security, and since its independence it has not been a source of threats or aggression against anyone."

He added: "It is no secret that acquiring force is one of our priorities to protect our sovereignty against attempts to threaten stability in our region."

Tebboune stressed that he will work to optimise the utilisation of material and human capabilities to protect the borders and strategic sites.

He explained that "Regional contexts increase our determination to modernise and control our defence system and equipment to keep pace with advanced technologies and control their techniques, with the aim of protecting our security and vital national interests."

This is the first time that the Algerian president has overseen army manoeuvres.

