Algeria president oversees military drills using live ammunition

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune yesterday oversaw military drills carried out by the national army and involving live ammunition.

The presidency said in a statement on Facebook that the president arrived in the southern Algerian city of Djelfa to supervise the live ammunition military exercise dubbed "Fadjr 2023".

No further details were provided.

Upon his arrival at the firing range in the province of Djelfa, the President of the Republic was welcomed by the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (ANP), Army General Said Chanegriha, where a military formation from various forces honoured him, the statement said.

