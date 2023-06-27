Turkiye condemns Israel new settlement plan in West Bank

The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation on 26 June, expressing its deep concern over the Israeli government's recent approval of the construction of approximately 5,700 new residential units in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, Ankara denounced the move, emphasising that the construction of illegal settlements poses a significant threat to the prospects of a two-state solution and long-lasting peace in the region, in a statement released by the Ministry.

The statement highlighted that the latest development shattered previous records, with over 13,000 units approved since the beginning of the year alone.

"Israel must immediately put an end to these totally unacceptable settlement activities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories," the statement added.

