Israel in talks to sell Merkava tanks to Greek Cypriot administration: Israeli media

Israel is in talks with the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus on selling its Merkava tanks, Israeli media reported.

"A security source revealed that Israel is planning on selling hundreds of older tanks to a European country. A Cypriot source confirmed that talks were held with Israel on the matter," the daily Haaretz newspaper reported.

An unnamed official in Southern Cyprus confirmed that "negotiations have been taking place between the two countries but refused to provide specifics about the deal itself or a timetable for completing it," the report said.

Last week, the head of the Defense Ministry's export coordination department, Yair Kulas, said that "Israel is in negotiations with two countries, including one in Europe, regarding the sale of older Merkava tanks that are no longer in use by the Israeli army," Haaretz said.

The deal would mark Israel's first sale of a Merkava tank to a European country if it goes through, it added.

