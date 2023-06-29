Iran, Russia sign MoU to bolster security, law enforcement cooperation

The Iranian police and the Russian National Guard signed a long-term cooperation pact on Wednesday aimed at boosting synergy between them in security and law enforcement, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the chief of Iran's Law Enforcement Command, Ahmad-Reza Radan, and the head of the Russian National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, in Moscow.

The newly appointed Iranian Police Chief arrived in the Russian capital on Tuesday on his first foreign trip, amid growing cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Radan said he expects his visit to open a chapter for deeper security cooperation between Iran and Russia, especially in the areas of combating terrorism, narcotics and organised crime.

According to Iran's state news agency, IRNA, the MoU calls for the expansion of security and law enforcement cooperation between the two sides and the exchange of experiences in dealing with factors that foment insecurity.

Earlier on Wednesday, Radan held a meeting with Russia's Security Council Secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, with both officials agreeing to promote bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism, organised crime and trafficking of drugs, weapons and ammunition, IRNA said.

Iran and Russia, which are both reeling under Western sanctions, have emerged as all-weather allies in recent years, boosting cooperation in various areas, including security.

Iran has been accused by Western countries of supplying drones to Russia for use in the Ukraine war, which has seen the US and its allies, since last year, impose a series of sanctions on both Tehran and Moscow.

Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, spoke earlier in the day to Russian Defence Minister, Sergei Shoigu, on recent developments, including the paramilitary Wagner Group's failed armed rebellion.

The two officials called for strengthening defence cooperation between their two countries, state media reported.

In the wake of the Wagner Group's actions in Russia, the presidents and foreign ministers of the two countries have also spoken to each other.

President Ebrahim Raisi, in a phone call on Monday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, reaffirmed Iran's support for the "national sovereignty" of Russia.

