President Erdogan exchanges Eid greetings with world leaders

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone late Wednesday with several world leaders, exchanging greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, one of the major Muslim religious festivals, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to separate statements issued by the Directorate of Communications in Ankara, Erdogan spoke with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the leaders expressed mutual hope that the festival would bring peace, tranquility, and abundance to all humanity, particularly the Turkish and Islamic worlds.

President Erdogan also wished Mirziyoyev success in the upcoming presidential election on July 9, saying they want to hold the 3rd Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council as soon as possible.

Kazakh President Kassim Jomart Tokayev was also among the leaders Erdogan spoke to by telephone, and the two leaders expressed mutual hope that Eid would bring peace, and abundance to all humanity, particularly the Islamic World.

President Erdogan expressed his regrets over the forest fires in the Abay region, saying Turkiye is ready to provide the necessary support for the work to be done in the region.

Later, Erdogan also held a phone conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, both of them wished that the festival would bring peace, especially to the Islamic World.

READ: Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha

The Turkish president said he would like to hold the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Pakistan at the most appropriate time agreed upon by them.

The Turkish leader also spoke with Somalia's President Hasan Sheikh Mahmud. During the telephone conversation, the leaders expressed their hope that Eid would bring peace to the Islamic world.

He is closely following the inclusive process for the establishment of political reconciliation and peace in Somalia, Erdogan said, adding that Turkiye will continue to support the country.

The Turkish president also spoke on the phone with Algerian President Abdelmajdid Tebboune. During the talks, the two leaders expressed their hope that Eid would bring peace to the Islamic world.

President Erdogan said he is closely monitoring the process of implementing the decisions made at the last meeting of the High-Level Cooperation Council and pledged Turkiye's support to Algeria.

Meanwhile, Erdogan also spoke on the phone with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, exchanging Eid greetings and wishing for world peace.

Erdogan had conversations on the phone separately with Ersin Tatar, the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), and Unal Ustel, the prime minister, during which they wished each other a prosperous Eid.