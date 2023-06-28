Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha

Billions of Muslims worldwide joined together to celebrate the first day of the religious holiday, Eid Al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, Anadolu Agency reports.

This significant religious observance commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's act of obedience to God, as he was willing to sacrifice his son. Muslims mark the occasion with prayer, feasting and acts of charity.

On this day, people sacrifice an animal like a goat, sheep or cow, and then share the meat with their neighbours, family members and those in need.

Eid Al-Adha, an important holiday in the Muslim calendar, also represents the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In Turkiye, a predominantly Muslim country with a rich cultural heritage, the festivities began with early morning Eid prayers at mosques across the nation. Devout Muslims gathered in large numbers, wearing traditional attire, to offer special prayers and listen to sermons emphasising sacrifice, compassion and unity within the Islamic faith.

Following the prayers, families and friends exchanged warm greetings and good wishes.

Beyond Turkiye's borders, Muslims in various countries around the world, from the Middle East to Asia, also joined in the celebrations.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, citizens flocked to mosques for Eid prayers. President Ersin Tatar prayed at the Hz. Ebu Bekir El Siddik Mosque in the capital city of Lefkosa, joining citizens in celebrating Eid Al-Adha.

In Azerbaijan, located in the southern Caucasus region, people filled mosques in the capital city of Baku to perform prayers. They prayed for the peace and welfare of the country and the Islamic world.

In Central Asian nations such as Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Muslims observed the Eid Al-Adha prayer in masjids and mosques. As mosques reached capacity, people gathered in mosque gardens and streets, leading to street closures due to the overwhelming turnout.

In Afghanistan, large crowds gathered in mosques, especially in the capital city of Kabul, for the Eid Al-Adha prayer, despite security concerns. The Taliban administration implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety of worshippers. Following the prayer, people embraced and celebrated each other's holiday.

Muslims living in Balkan countries including Bosnia-Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, North Macedonia, Albania and Kosovo also welcomed Eid Al-Adha with great enthusiasm.

Millions of Muslims in Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Lebanon, Kuwait and Bahrain, filled mosques for early morning Eid prayers.

In Idlib, north-western Syria, people who were forcibly displaced and living in tents celebrated Eid Al-Adha far from their homes for yet another year.

Similarly, those residing in Afrin, Al-Bab, Jarabulus, Azez, Tal Abyad, and Ras Al-Ayn districts, which were cleared of the terrorist organisations YPG/PKK and Daesh by Turkiye, performed the Eid Al-Adha prayer. Despite facing poverty and displacement, civilians flocked to mosques to participate in the Eid prayers.

