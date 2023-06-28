Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkish foreign minister condemns burning of Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden

June 28, 2023 at 3:30 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, News, Sweden, Turkey
Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan participates in the opening of the Montenegro Turkish Chamber of Commerce, in Podgorica, Montenegro on June 26, 2023 [Elman Omic/Anadolu Agency]
Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan participates in the opening of the Montenegro Turkish Chamber of Commerce, in Podgorica, Montenegro on June 26, 2023 [Elman Omic/Anadolu Agency]
 June 28, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday condemned the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran in Sweden on the first day of Muslims' major festival of Eid al-Adha, Anadolu Agency reports.

"I condemn the vile action in #Sweden against our Holy Book, Quran, on the first day of the Eid-al-Adha!," Fidan wrote on Twitter.

"It is unacceptable to allow these islamophobe anti-Muslim actions under the pretext of freedom of expression," he added.

"To turn a blind eye to such atrocious acts is to be a partner in crime," he said.

Fidan's remarks came after Swedish authorities granted permission for a Quran-burning protest outside a mosque.

Meanwhile, Omer Celik, a spokesperson for Turkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party said in a statement: "We condemn the Swedish authorities' approval of the application to burn the Qur'an in front of a mosque on Eid al-Adha."

"We strongly condemn the Swedish Supreme Court's stance on protecting hate crimes. Every disrespect is a crime against humanity. We will continue to fight against these cursed acts in the strongest way possible on all political and legal grounds," Celik added.

READ: Turkish president says PKK activities in Sweden 'unacceptable'

Categories
Europe & RussiaNewsSwedenTurkey
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments