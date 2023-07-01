Houthis threaten to launch open war if Yemen truce ends

The Ansar Allah Houthi group has threatened to launch an open war on Friday if the existing state of calm in Yemen ends.

According to Al-Masirah television channel, speaking on behalf of the Houthis, the Minister of Defence of the group's government Mohamed Al-Atifi warned: "The countries of the coalition (led by Saudi Arabia) confirmed that the truce, according to their request, will not remain in place, and the Yemeni armed forces will take a measured move to restore balance to the region."

During his visit to several fronts in the governorates of Taiz and Lahj, Al-Atifi added: "The solution is not in the hands of the coalition, but rather they are forced to have the solution in their hands."

Yemen has been experiencing a state of calm for more than a year amid continuing United Nations and international efforts to revive peace in the country, which has been witnessing a conflict between government forces and the Houthis since 2014.

Al-Atifi conveyed to the coalition countries: "If you want peace, you will rest, and if you want a war, then we will make it an open war."

