Yemen: Houthis 'optimistic' about Oman's efforts for peace 

A Houthi official has expressed the movement's optimism about the progress and success of the Sultanate of Oman's efforts to bring peace to Yemen, Anadolu has reported. Ali Al-Qahoum made his comments as Omani and Saudi Arabian delegations met for talks with the Houthis in Sanaa.

"There is movement and continuous negotiation at a high pace, and Omani mediation in establishing peace, which we thank Muscat for, especially for discussions with the [Houthi] leadership," said Al-Qahoum. "Sanaa's door is open, and its hand is extended for peace."

He pointed out that the priorities are the humanitarian situation; an end to violence; lifting the siege and ending the occupation; releasing prisoners; reconstruction; and reparations. "We also need to enable the Yemenis to solve their problems without external dictation, while respecting the sovereignty and independence of Yemen."

On Sunday, delegations from Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman held talks with leaders of the Houthi movement on ways to establish peace in Yemen.

"Mahdi Muhammad Al-Mashat, the head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, received the Omani and Saudi delegations in Sanaa, in the presence of the head of the Houthi negotiation team, Muhammad Abdul Salam, and other leaders," reported SABA, the Houthi news agency.

Regional and international efforts are growing to renew a six-month truce that ended last October, even as the legitimate government and the Houthis swap accusations of responsibility for the failure to extend it.

