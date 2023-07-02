Blinken speaks to Saudi counterpart following attack near US consulate in Jeddah

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call Friday with his Saudi Arabian counterpart following an attack earlier this week near the US consulate in Jeddah, reports Anadolu Agency.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support during the recent shooting incident outside the US Consulate General in Jeddah and its continued support for our diplomatic missions," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

An armed man exchanged fire Wednesday with security forces near the consulate in Jeddah and was killed along with a Nepalese security guard.

