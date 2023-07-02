Portuguese / Spanish / English

Blinken speaks to Saudi counterpart following attack near US consulate in Jeddah

July 2, 2023 at 10:35 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, US
Saudi security forces patrol the area of the US consulate in Jeddah early on June 29, 2023 [AFP via Getty Images]
 July 2, 2023 at 10:35 am

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone call Friday with his Saudi Arabian counterpart following an attack earlier this week near the US consulate in Jeddah, reports Anadolu Agency.

"The Secretary expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support during the recent shooting incident outside the US Consulate General in Jeddah and its continued support for our diplomatic missions," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

An armed man exchanged fire Wednesday with security forces near the consulate in Jeddah and was killed along with a Nepalese security guard.

