Yemen: Saudi Arabia to form council to run Aden, counter STC 

Saudi Arabia is planning to establish a new administrative body in the southern port city of Aden, the interim capital for the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC). According to a report today by the Sanaa-based Yemen Press Agency, the move is aimed at steering the city away from the influence of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC), despite their inclusion in the PLC.

The formation of "the Aden Board of Directors" is seen as a similar development to the Hadramaut National Council (HNC), established in Riyadh last month following an earlier convention hosted in the kingdom involving political and tribal leaders from the southern governorate to discuss the issue of self-administration of the oil-rich region.

"The new council aims to serve as a political platform to express the aspirations and represent the interests of the Hadhrami community in Yemen," the HNC announced upon its formation.

The Yemen Press Agency report also noted that a group called the "Sons of Aden Coalition" have issued a statement calling for the city's self-administration and the removal of the contesting armed factions and comes after the demand of the Adani Cultural Forum last week for the coalition factions to withdraw from the city.

Tensions between the STC and Saudi-backed forces, including the recently-established Dera Al-Watan (National Shield Forces) have been on the rise in southern provinces in recent months, as the STC has stepped up its separatist ambitions. STC factions have also launched a campaign to confiscate weapons from opposing factions in Aden. The recent killing of a young girl, Haneen Al-Bakri by a suspected STC militiaman on Eid Al-Adha has also prompted an angry backlash by locals against the lawlessness as a result of armed groups operating in the city.

Today, local media has reported that a presidential advisor, Yassin Makkawi has criticised the presence of STC factions in the interim capital and has demanded a review of armed factions in the city and stressed the need for their disarmament.